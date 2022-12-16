Viral Video: Elderly Man Falls Under Moving Bus, Narrow Escape Shows His Rescue. Watch

When an oncoming bus loaded with kids knocks a man down from behind, he slips and tries to get up, but is flung flat and the bus runs over him completely.

Viral Video Today

Trending News: An unidentified middle-aged man was hit by a bus in Mumbai’s Powai, but miraculously, he survived the tragedy unharmed, even as the footage showed him getting ‘run over by the vehicle as several shocked pedestrians looked on. A CCTV camera captured the incident. The 45-second video shows vehicles travelling slowly on a narrow but congested route without a divider, with many pedestrians seen carefully strolling around or crossing the road.

When an oncoming bus loaded with kids knocks a man down from behind, he slips and tries to get up, but is flung flat and the bus runs over him completely. The collision was noticed by some shocked pedestrians and a local building security guard. They presumably waved and yelled at the bus driver, who came to a stop and opened his door to check the ruckus.

The video has crossed over twenty-four thousand views after being posted on social media. A user wrote, “keep distance from large vehicles while crossing the road, you might end up in the driver’s blindspot”. “Looks scary”, wrote another user.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE:

#WATCH | Elderly man’s close shave in Powai area of Mumbai. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera. (Source: viral video) pic.twitter.com/50LV4N2Pvk — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2022

That was a narrow escape!