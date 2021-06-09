Kolkata: A video of an elderly man playing old Hindi classic songs on his violin while standing by a roadside is going viral on social media and netizens are loving it. The video went viral after a user posted it on his Twitter handle with the caption, ” Watch this old man’s talent from Kolkata”. The 2-minute long video features an elderly man playing melodious Hindi songs on his violin on the streets of Kolkata. Also Read - Kriti Sanon Misses Sushant Singh Rajput: 'My Raabta Was Meant to be'

Adding details to the video tweet, the user wrote that the elderly man named Bhogoban Mali, lives near Girish Park in Kolkata. He is an artist who has been struggling to earn a living during the lockdown and decided to entertaining people by playing the violin in Kolkata.

Watch the video here:

Watch this old man’s talent from Kolkata pic.twitter.com/bewfNFzQF0 — Aarif Shah (@aarifshaah) June 5, 2021

Posted on June 6, the video has garnered over 89K views and over 3200 likes and people are praising the elderly man for his effort to make a living. While several users asked for further details to help the elderly man, many commented how many talented artists have been badly hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are some reactions from Tweeple:

Everytime videos like this come up, my heart breaks a little more. I lose a bit of myself. Want to desperately help and donate and that never seems possible. People only share videos, but nobody is able to reach that help to him from us. Can someone or an NGO help him? 😢😢😢😢😢 — AB 🇮🇳 – 🙌 VACCINATE INDIA!🧘 (@bonginexile) June 6, 2021

Agree with you. I saw him today only n while listening his talent i had Goosebumps n eyes got wet with smile. Please someone let me know how can i reach him…m too small to help such a talent but still i want to do it for myself. — Rajat Burman (@rajjatburman) June 8, 2021

Aarif can you or someone else contact him? I think we could start a fund for him to help in any possible capacity. — हदगुरू yepicurious (@yepicurious) June 6, 2021

Another artist not getting any representative even being this talented 🙁 — ♥︎°•°•💫♤Renaissance♤💫•°•°♥︎🧈 (@AnkitaC60269770) June 6, 2021

Lovely it’s a real talent I request to my all lovely music director plz watch his talent and give him a platform … — hasnul khan (@HasnulKhan) June 8, 2021

His name is Bhogoban Mali, he resides somewhere around Girish Park what I came to know.. one time help won’t work for these artists,if someone can do something for the long run that will be a real help I guess.Not only for him for all the talented artists like him. https://t.co/y5nCvODTfm — Savvy (@savvygupta) June 7, 2021



After the video went viral, music director Savvy Gupta also shared the details of Mali via a tweet, “His name is Bhogoban Mali, he resides somewhere around Girish Park what I came to know.., One-time help won’t work for these artists if someone can do something for the long run that will be a real help I guess. Not only for him for all the talented artists like him.”