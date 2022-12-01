Viral Video: Elderly Man Happily Performs Stunts On Bicycle, Netizens Say Chha Gaye Uncle. Watch

VIRAL VIDEO OF ELDERLY MAN DOING STUNTS ON BICYCLE

Viral Video Today: In this hustle-bustle of the 21st century, people are losing their inner child due to the stresses of keeping up with the rest of the world. They often forget to be grateful for this beautiful life and enjoy the little things in the present moment. We all can definitely learn from this elderly Indian man who’s just loving life enjoying a bike ride like a happy and carefree child.

The video was shared on Twitter by the user ‘Gulzar_sahab’ with the following caption: ‘Enjoy every moment’. It has received over 83k views and 5,300 likes. The video appears to have been captured by someone who was crossing the same road at the time. In the clip, an elderly man riding his bicycle and performing stunts simultaneously.

The man’s cycling skills and carefree attitude is winning a lot of hearts online. “We want to see the whooooole video, it is so so good,” a user commented. “Literally uncle, i am impressed with your driving skills,” another user wrote. “Looooooooove this!!! You have no idea how much this clip made me happy!” a third user wrote. “This is the best thing that made me smile today. Thank you for sharing it,” a fourth user commented.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF ELDERLY MAN DOING STUNTS ON BICYCLE HERE:

