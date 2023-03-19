Home

Viral Video: Elderly Man’s Romantic Gesture For His Wife Has Left Gen Zs Craving For Love – WATCH

Viral Video: The idea of true love is fading away with handwritten love letters being taken over by stickers and emoticons, where care is temporary and it is all about the public display of affection on social media. You’ll rediscover your faith in love thanks to a viral video of an elderly couple from Assam. Their determination to stay together can serve as an example for those who have a tendency to give up on relationships too quickly. A couple can be seen walking on the road when the elderly man pulls his better half to the safe side of the road and continues to hold her hand, in the viral video. The duo walk hand-in-hand, close to each other on the road and the internet is in love. The viral video was shared by Instagram user Jenifar Rahman who captioned it, “The way he pulled her to the safe side.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenifar Rahman 🏔️ (@jenifarrrrahman)

Some people praised the clip for its purity, others said they yearned for such a genuine form of love. Others commented on how the clip made the couple’s devotion to one another quite evident. The elderly couple’s video went viral in no time and garnered immense love and admiration.

Many users dropped heart and heart-eye emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Finally i found Korean drama in real…😂90’s love & everygreen 😘.” Another user wrote, “Rare and hard to find in coming generation.. And now it’s all about luck to get this 💖.” The third one wrote, “How beautiful ,their bond is pure and unconditionally love for each other’s ❤️.” Several ladies asked men to take notes of the heart-winning gesture and wrote, “Watch and take notes…this is how a real Man looks like.”

The viral video of the elderly couple has 5.6M views, 906K likes and 1.5K comments.

