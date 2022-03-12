As the Russian invasion into Ukraine continues after over three weeks and millions flee their country, many still haven’t left their homes. A video is going viral on social media where Russian soldiers broke into the property of an elderly couple. The couple fearlessly stood up to the armed soldiers and even earned praise from the US Embassy in Kyiv for their bravery. “Today we salute this elderly couple, who stood up to three Russian soldiers. #UkrainianHeroes” the embassy wrote.Also Read - Ukrainian Woman Marries Chicago Fiance Before Heading Back to Fight Against Russia

CCTV footage from the couple's house showed three armed Russian soldiers in combat gear approaching the front of the couple's gated driveway and beginning to break in. The troops were then seen forcing the gate open and moving forward with their weapons drawn as dogs bark in the background.

Several voices can be heard, followed by a loud gunshot. Then, the video shows how the tense encounter unfolded inside the property. An elderly man in a blue sweater and black pants and a woman in a pink hat and blue coat step outside and confront the soldiers.

The two yell at the soldiers and the argument escalates when a soldier fires a gunshot in the sky. A fourth Russian soldier comes in tells them to leave. The couple continues to yell at them and they finally leave. The couple then quickly closed their gate. The video has received over 168K views and 7,200 likes.

Watch the viral video below: