Viral Video Today: No matter which generation people belong to, they love listening to Lata Mangeshkar’s songs. While the legendary singer’s songs from the 2000s are undoubtedly amazing, her classic hits from the 70s are especially soothing to hear for people of all ages. A video of an elderly woman is going viral where she beautifully sings one such hit song of the Melody Queen from the 70s.Also Read - Viral Video: ITBP Constable Sings Afreen Afreen, His Soulful Voice Will Melt Your Heart. Watch

The clip was shared on Twitter by Sanjar Kumar, a Deputy Collector from Jharkhand, who called the woman’s singing ‘heart-touching’, which it truly is. The woman was standing in a room full of elderly people, one of whom was recording her singing. The elderly woman in a blue saree then starts singing the song ‘Aadmi Musafir Hai, Aata Hai Jata Hai’ by Lata Mangeshkar and Mohammed Rafi from the 1977 film Apnapan. Also Read - Viral Video: Man Sings Pasoori With Wrong Lyrics and Besuri Voice, Netizens Can Relate. Watch

The woman’s cover of the 70s song was soulful and she sang like the nightingale herself, hitting all the high notes and bringing people around her to tears with her voice. The video has received over 6,500 views and 410 likes. Netizens absolutely loved the woman’s singing and flooded the comments with praise for her talent. “Lajawab,” a user tweeted. “Really heart-touching,” another user wrote.

Watch the viral video below:

How beautiful was that?!