Viral Video: Elderly Woman Dances To Dhol Jageero Da, Netizens Say Aunty Is A Vibe. Watch

Dadi ka Dance: A clip of a desi woman dancing to hit Punjabi song ‘Dhol Jageero Da’ has gone viral on social media. Her carefree and quirky dance moves have left the internet absolutely impressed. Let us tell you that her performance was the very definition of “dance like no one is watching.” The video was shared by Instagram user ‘shailarmy’ and it has received more than 117k likes.

In the video, an elderly woman dressed in a beautiful red saree can be seen dancing at a wedding reception. She grooved to Dhol Jageero Da with grace and zeal. Her aura was unaffected, and those around her thoroughly enjoyed her performance. After watching the video, you might want to get up and shake a leg with her. “Perfect Example of Age is Just a Number” reads the video caption.

The video has received over 1 million views on Instagram since it was shared. Netizens were awestruck by the lady’s enthusiasm and admired her graceful Bhangra moves. They flooded her with compliments in the comments section.

The woman, Rekha Bajaj, commented on the post saying, “Thank you so much. It was a great fun with you guys on Adi’s wedding celebrations. Shailarmy you rocked. Enjoyed every moment till last song.”

“Aunty is a vibe and the kind of dance partner I prefer,” a user commented. “Omg this is the best vedio I see today on internet. Love the energy and way of living life,” another user wrote.