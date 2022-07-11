Viral Video: Of late, many viral videos of elderly people dancing energetically have only proved that age is just a number. Now, an elderly woman is stealing hearts on the internet through her lively and energetic dance. In the video that has gone viral, the woman is seen dancing to various Bollywood and Punjabi songs in the most fun way possible. Without any inhibitions, she aces all the steps and dances in a carefree manner, as if no one’s watching. Seeing the desi dadi dance, you might feel inspired to do the same.Also Read - Viral Video: Boys in Wigs Dance To Kahi Aag Lage From Taal, Netizens Can't Stop Laughing. Watch

“I love this women so much, so so happy to see her living her life on her own terms and conditions,” Nazish Mirza wrote on Twitter.

Watch the video here:

I love this women so much, so so happy to see her living her life on her own terms and conditions ♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/DUUh7LoMnt — Nazish mirza (@nazish_zeb) July 8, 2022

Needless to say, the video has gone viral since it was shared a few days back. People were in love with her lively dance and showered praise in the comments section. One user wrote, “Very rarely does Twitter gets blessed with pure joy.” Another commented, “Now this is living life on own terms! Don’t know who she is but sending her loads of love!” A third said, “Age is just a number… Happy to see her happy.”

See more reactions:

😍😍 who is she? I wanted to start dancing with her of 'bolo tarara' 😃 — T. (@CandleInWind2) July 8, 2022

Very rarely does Twitter gets blessed with pure joy ♥️ https://t.co/KLiVvtxCbM — Haaaaarshest (@extraharsh) July 10, 2022

Now this is living life on own terms! Don’t know who she is but sending her loads of love! https://t.co/07juKJWJn7 — zainab makki (@izainabmakki) July 10, 2022

She is not just full of energy but Love too… 💕🥰💕 https://t.co/bfIV4LE2Kv — REEMA (@Chaudhary_rt) July 10, 2022

Truly amazing . There is josh in folk dance of Panjab . https://t.co/gRIJtPQM1e — Ramesh Patel (@rampatind) July 10, 2022

