There are some incidents which make you believe that miracles truly exist! In one such miraculous event that has left citizens shocked, an elderly woman escaped unhurt after being run over by a truck in Tiruchengode, Tamil Nadu. The video, which is going viral on social media, has left netizens in shock and awe. Also Read - Man Hides Gold Worth Rs 7.5 Lakh Under Bandage on His Neck, Caught at Chennai Airport | Watch

The 54-second video shared by CGTN shows the woman crossing the road moments before being run over by a yellow truck. However, as luck would have it, the woman escaped unscathed and was seen signalling for help from other passersby on the road. The woman, identified as Theresa in the report, subsequently got up and did not sustain any major injury. Also Read - iPhone Production in India Likely to go Up This Year as Tata Sons Eyes Phone Plant in Tamil Nadu

The incident reportedly happened on December 2, as per the footage. According to the CGTN report, the truck driver failed to see the lady while making a turn. Also Read - 'Odour in The Court': Trump's Lawyer Rudy Giuliani Farts During Michigan Voter Fraud Hearing | Watch

Watch the video here:

Elderly #Indian woman run over by truck miraculously escapes unscathed pic.twitter.com/AFGq2uYf3e — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) December 6, 2020

The jaw-dropping video has left netizens in shock and many thanked God for saving the woman’s life:

GOD'S Wishes ,BLESSINGS of the allmighty,THANK the LORD. AMEN. — ASHOK KHURANA (@ASHOKKH22250980) December 6, 2020

Wow. Thank God. — Valagam Rajagopal Ra (@ValagamR) December 6, 2020

Miraculous — Velavan (@vsvelavan1970) December 6, 2020

Back in July, a similar video had surfaced. Just like the elderly woman, a biker had a miraculous escape after a speeding JCB excavator and Mahindra Bolero rammed into each other just a few inches away from him. The video of the incident showed the biker at the side of a road when a JCB excavator behind him lost control and headed straight into his direction.