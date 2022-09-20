Viral Video: Videos showcasing love between elderly couples is always heartwarming to watch. There’s something extremely special about couples growing up with each other and spending a lifetime together. One such sweet video demonstrating love and care between an elderly couple is going viral on social media. In the video, the couple is seen sitting on the floor, while the woman lovingly feeds her husband food and water. The video was shared on Twitter by IAS Dr Sumita Misra with a heartwarming caption. In the background, one can hear the song ‘Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai’ playing in the background, which accentuates the mood of the video.Also Read - Viral Video: Aunty Falls in Hilarious Fashion While Going Down Slide, Netizens Are Amused | Watch

ELDERLY WOMAN LOVINGLY FEEDS HER HUSBAND: WATCH VIDEO

कोई पूछे कि प्यार क्या होता है तो बता देना प्यार इस उम्र में और यह होता है॥ pic.twitter.com/gOgFaqfJqp — Dr Sumita Misra IAS (@sumitamisra) September 18, 2022

Users were moved to watch the emotional bond between the couple. Some people said that they are so lucky to have each other, while others called it true love. The video has received more than 612K views and more than 5000 retweets and quote tweets. One user thanked IAS Dr Sumita Misra and wrote, "Thank you so much mam for sharing love Dekh krr goosebumps aa gaye love is everything." Another user said, "This is true LOVE and affection.." A third commented, "It's Absolutely True. Love only loves. It Never Hates. It does not belong to Age Factor. The Potential Power of Love is That It can create a Ocean Of Love where Hate Dies Down in the bottom depth of Love Ocean and becomes Invisible under the Love Layers of the Love Ocean." A fourth commented, "In life, we want such a companion who will not stay together till death."