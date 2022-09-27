Viral Video: Videos showcasing love between elderly couples is always heartwarming to watch. There’s something extremely special about couples growing up with each other and spending a lifetime together. One such sweet video demonstrating love between an elderly couple is going viral on social media. In the video, an elderly woman sings to her husband while he is on a hospital bed. According to the caption of the video, the old man is bout to get discharged from the hospital after 70 days. The elderly woman sits beside her husband’s bed in the hospital, holding his hand and sings the popular Portuguese song Como é grande o meu amor por você. As she sings, the old man lovingly gazes at her and caresses her face.Also Read - In Unique Navratri Tradition, Men in Gujarat Wear Sarees And Perform Garba | See Viral Pics

The video was shared on Instagram by a page called Good News Movement. The clip was captioned as, “EVERLASTING LOVE: Wife serenades husband of 70 years (!!) as he’s discharged from the hospital after 70 long days.” Also Read - Viral Video: Dangerous Cobra Found Hiding Inside School Girl's Bag, Teacher Takes It Out | Watch

WOMAN SINGS TO HER HUSBAND: WATCH VIDEO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Good News Movement (@goodnews_movement)

Users were left emotional after watching the video and had a lot to say about it. One user wrote, “The lyrics she’s singing (in Portuguese): “I have so much to tell you, but I can’t find the words to say how big my love for you is…” Another commented, Omg 😢 this choked me up. Whew.” A third said, “True love! In sickness and in health, till death do us part.” A fourth added, “These two are precious in everyway.”

We are not crying, you are crying!