Mumbai: Some people are the epitome of strength and positivity, and no matter what life throws at them, they endure it all with a smile. One such inspiring story is of an elderly woman who was seen selling chocolates on a train, to make her living. A video has been doing the rounds on the internet in which an elderly woman dressed in a suit was seen approaching passengers on a Mumbai local train with a box of chocolates and other food items. The song in the background 'Mana k mushkil hai safar par sunn o musafir' made it a more heart-touching video.

The video was shared by a train commuter Mona F Khan on her Instagram handle. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Vo maang nahi rahe…. Mehnat kar rahe hai… Ho sake utni help karo. #reality”

WATCH VIDEO OF ELDERLY WOMAN SELLING CHOCOLATES ON TRAIN:

Netizens are appreciating her spirit as even in old age when people might ask for help from others, she is working hard to earn money independently. Users flooded the comments section with praise and emojis. One of the users wrote, “Sometimes we should buy things from these hardworking people even if we don’t need them. It can help them a lot.”

Another user commented, “Her smile.” People also enquired about her contact details. The comment reads, “Anyone can share her address or anyway to contact her please.” “Someone share the station where you saw her!” A third said, “if I meet her then I’ll buy everything.” “Bus asie hi video ko dekh dekh kr life me himmat milti hai,” wrote another.