Mumbai: A shocking video has captured the horrific moment when a 71-year-old woman slipped and got stuck into the gap between the platform and a moving train at Mumbai’s Vasai Road railway station. However, thanks to the her husband and other passengers, the elderly woman was saved from falling under the train.Also Read - Viral Video: Factory Workers Lick & Keep Their Feet on Rusks Before Packing, People Left Disgusted | Watch The incident took place on Saturday when the woman, a resident of Hyderabad in Telangana, was trying to board the Bhavnagar-Kakinada special train when she lost her footing, tumbled down and got caught in the platform gap. In the CCTV footage of the incident, two passengers including her husband can be seen rushing towards the woman and pulling her to safety swiftly. The train stopped after a few seconds and police staff and people at station rushed to check if she is fine.

Watch the video here: [Viewer discretion advised]

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Passengers saved a woman from falling under a moving train at Vasai Road Railway Station, yesterday. (Source: CCTV at the railway station) pic.twitter.com/SBvmCWWAeU — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2021

The video has gone viral, with many questioning the woman’s actions and criticising her for risking her life. Some others applauded the passengers who saved her and hoped that the woman is finr.

One user wrote, ”It’s terrible to see these things…people should understand.. only time to get off and get in a train are when it stops. Please obey the rules.” Another commented, ”

Here are some reactions:

Why should someone climb on a moving train?

It is the most riskiest thing to do at any cost. Very dangerous. — DarkKnight (@iamshinerk) September 19, 2021

Such videos are needed to increase awareness. Reality is disturbing indeed. — Illona Fernandes (@FernandesIllona) September 20, 2021

All doors should be shut before train departure. This is the only solution to avoid people jumping onto moving trains. — Mumkin Hai (@Priyank2u) September 19, 2021

Can they install a red bulb at each door which lights up when train is about to depart. Indian trains are long and their engines or signals are not visible from platforms. — Akash (@drakpandeypeds) September 20, 2021

A Western Railway official said the woman sustained injuries on her back and leg and was taken to a nearby hospital, from where she was discharged post treatment on Sunday. Time and again, Indian Railway authorities have warned passengers to avoid trying to board a moving train to avoid any mishaps.