Nilgiris: A shocking video has captured the moment an angry elephant charged towards a government bus in Tamil Nadu and broke its windshield with its tusks. The 58-second video, shows the tusker charging at the windshield of the bus and smashing the glass as passengers screamed in fear. The incident happened in the Nilgiris district on 25 September when a Tamil Nadu State Corporation Bus headed to Mettupalayam from Kotagiri had to stop when a wild elephant was crossing the road.Also Read - MP Woman Attempts to End Life by Standing on Rail Tracks, Brave Auto Driver Saves Her | Watch

The viral video has been shared by Supriya Sahu who is the Principal Secretary of Environment Climate Change & Forests of Tamil Nadu. The video further shows the passengers screaming before the bus driver moves them back inside the bus to keep them safe. While sharing the video, the IAS officer praised the bus driver for keeping his cool during the incident. Also Read - Viral Video: Bride & Groom's Energetic & Fun Dance Off on Road Will Make You Smile | Watch

She captioned the video as, ”Huge respect for the driver of this Government bus in Nilgiris who kept his cool even under the terrifying hits on the bus from an agitated tusker. He helped passengers move back safely, in an incident today morning. Thats why they say a cool mind works wonders VC.” Also Read - Viral Video: 63-Year-Old 'Dancing Dadi' Grooves to 'The Breakup Song', Wows The Internet With Killer Moves | Watch

Watch the video here: