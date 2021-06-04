Elephant Emotional Video: Just like humans, animals too can feel a range of emotions. One such heartbreaking video depicting the special bond between animals and humans has gone viral on the internet, making people emotional. The incident happened in Kerala’s Kollam where an elephant named Pallat Brahmadathan came all the way to bid a final goodbye to his mahout, who passed away due to cancer. Notably, his master Omanachettan who had cared him for nearly a quarter of a century died on June 3, Indian Express reported. Also Read - Watch: Heartwarming Video Shows Elephant Thanking JCB Machine After Being Rescued
After he died, the owners of the elephant took him to pay respects to his mahout and he was seen raising its trunk and bowing near the body. The video also showed one of the relatives holding on to the trunk of the animal and weeping as the animal paid its respects, as locals watched on with teary eyes.
Watch the viral video here:
Local reports suggest that Kunnakkad Damodaran Nair aka Omanachettan was extremely fond of animals especially elephants and had been taking care of them for over six decades. On June 3, he lost his prolonged battle with cancer as he breathed his last at the age of 74.
Netizens were thoroughly moved by this video and were touched by the elephant’s love for its master. One user wrote, ”Animals, especially elephants have so much empathy and intelligence.. sometimes more than humans themselves.”
Here are some other reactions:
