Elephant Emotional Video: Just like humans, animals too can feel a range of emotions. One such heartbreaking video depicting the special bond between animals and humans has gone viral on the internet, making people emotional. The incident happened in Kerala’s Kollam where an elephant named Pallat Brahmadathan came all the way to bid a final goodbye to his mahout, who passed away due to cancer. Notably, his master Omanachettan who had cared him for nearly a quarter of a century died on June 3, Indian Express reported. Also Read - Watch: Heartwarming Video Shows Elephant Thanking JCB Machine After Being Rescued

After he died, the owners of the elephant took him to pay respects to his mahout and he was seen raising its trunk and bowing near the body. The video also showed one of the relatives holding on to the trunk of the animal and weeping as the animal paid its respects, as locals watched on with teary eyes.

Watch the viral video here:

An elephant comes to bid final farewell to his papaan (mahout). pic.twitter.com/VexNAtPwNh — Nandagopal Rajan (@nandu79) June 3, 2021

Local reports suggest that Kunnakkad Damodaran Nair aka Omanachettan was extremely fond of animals especially elephants and had been taking care of them for over six decades. On June 3, he lost his prolonged battle with cancer as he breathed his last at the age of 74.

Netizens were thoroughly moved by this video and were touched by the elephant’s love for its master. One user wrote, ”Animals, especially elephants have so much empathy and intelligence.. sometimes more than humans themselves.”

Here are some other reactions:

He may be speechless 😶… but he knows everything…elephant pay tributes to his mahout with a heavy heart .. Rip Om Shanti 🙏 https://t.co/M0VkK772iU — manash pratim (@manash_pratiim) June 4, 2021

This wonderful animal possesses more empathy than our politicians. https://t.co/rJzOxQDU5H — vishal koul #SOSJK (@shivillex) June 4, 2021

An elephant does feel the death of his owner and condoles .❤ Sometimes we humans are in dearth of this virtue. 😥 https://t.co/psqDRuFHQl — Bishnu Charan Parida (@bcp_jkr) June 4, 2021

Animals, especially elephants 🙏, have so much empathy and intelligence.. sometimes more than humans themselves https://t.co/qHzmaPZJHg — 𑀰𑀓𑁆𑀭 𑀓𑀼𑀮𑀺𑀰 शक्र कुलिश (@Shakra_Kulish) June 4, 2021

Very emotional video ! The harmony between Human and wildlife must be maintained, the elephants 🐘 are makers of forests 🌲🌳, we need to value them.

Shradhanjali to his mahout 💐🌸🌼💐🌸🌼#WorldEnvironmentDay2021 https://t.co/qTGPQaYH9W — Botanical Survey of India भारतीय वनस्पति सर्वेक्षण (@bsi_moefcc) June 4, 2021

