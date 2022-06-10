Bride Groom Video: How blessed would you feel if Lord Ganesh himself showed up at your wedding in the form of an elephant? Netizens were left stunned when they saw an elephant giving blessings to a couple on their wedding day.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride Sleeps As Artists Apply Mehendi On Her Arms and Legs. Watch

The video was shared on Instagram by a meme page and has received over 72,000 views and 6,800 likes. It shows a bride and groom standing on the stage for their jaimala ceremony. A beautiful elephant is standing in front of the stage and taking jaimalas one by one to put around the necks of the bride and groom. Also Read - Viral Video: Bride & Her Dad Rock The Dance Stage With Incredible Moves on 'O Saki Saki' | Watch

After helping the couple exchange jaimalas, the elephant puts his trunk on the bride’s head and makes a sound. The elephant then moves on to the groom, blesses him by patting his head with his trunk and makes another loud sound. The couple folds their hands as they receive blessings from the elephant and guests applaud for them. Also Read - Viral Video: Excited Groom Surprises Bride By Dancing to 'Tujh Mein Rab', Showers Currency Notes on Her | Watch

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Comedy Nation (@comedynation.teb)

What do you think of the video?