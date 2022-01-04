Palakkad: A video is going viral on social media showing how a few unwelcome visitors barged into a police station in Kerala and destroyed the entrance door. The incident happened at the Parambikulam police station in Palakkad district of Kerala when an elephant and calf tried to enter inside.Also Read - Viral Video: Elephants Have Fun Playing & Sliding on Snow, Video Will Make You Smile | Watch

A video of the incident shows the elephant and its calf peeking into the station from behind an iron grill window. In an attempt to gain entry, the animals banged the iron grill heavily and damaged the entrance. The video shows the unlocked door and also a glimpse of minor damages on the floor.

The video was posted by Kerala police on Twitter and is captioned in Malayalam, “Watch the video to know what the mother and child did when they reached the Parambikulam police station.” However, it’s not an ordinary video and the Kerala police has added some dialogues and music to the clip to induce some fun and suspense. When the elephant tries to break the gate, one can hear the words “Satheerthyo” from the film Kuberan, according to an NDTV report.

Here’s the video:

The video posted on January 2, has received over 3,000 views and several comments, with people funnily guessing the business of the elephants.