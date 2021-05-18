Elephant Rescue Video: A female elephant calf that was stuck in a pool of mud at Karnataka’s Bandipur Tiger Reserve, was rescued by forest officials.The video shared on Twitter by Bandipur Tiger Reserve shows the elephant lying in a fresh puddle of mud and struggling to get out Though the elephant was able to move a little, it was not able to completely stand on its feet. In the process, it completely exhausts itself. Seeing the animal in distress, forest officials roped in a JCB machine which can be seen pushing the elephant gently to help make it stand on its feet. Also Read - Viral Video: This Elephant's Cricket Skills Has Left Former England Skipper Michael Vaughan Awestruck | WATCH

”One female elephant, stuck in the fresh mud puddle in Moleyur range of Bandipur Tiger Reserve, rescued successfully,” reads the caption.

Watch the video here:

Indian Forest Service Officer Ramesh Pandey also shared the video and thanked the staff at Bandipur Tiger Reserve for carrying out the timely rescue. “Sometimes wrong posture coupled with heavy weight in a slushy ground can make an elephant helpless. Thanks to officials and staffs of @Bandipur_TR for timely nudge to the female elephant. She had exhausted. Kudos to all involved in this rescue,” he captioned the video.

The video has gone viral and netizens have lauded the efforts of the forest officials in helping out the animal in distress.

One user wrote, ”How amazing that the elephant knew she was being helped. She acknowledged it by being calm. If she wasn’t helped in time.. In such a fallen position, her own body weight would have put too much pressure, on her lungs, making it hard for her to survive.. Kudos to the rescuers.”

Here are other reactions:

God bless you all 🙏.. my special thanks to the JCB operator who ensured the elephant dint get hurt while being rescued and to the guys who spotted the distressed elephant and sought help 🙏🙏

Now she gonna remember such machines as saviors. Whoever gonna ride this machine, will be tolerated by this elephant from here onwards 👍

Elephant didn't turn her back to people who helped instead walked back facing them, something to learn : never turn your back to the one who helped. Hats off team

Feeling so happy to see this video of human kindness. Salute to the rescue team.

👏👏👏 cheers to such people who come forward and extend cooperation towards animals..

In a similar incident,an elephant calf that accidentally fell into a 30-feet deep well in Jharkhand was rescued by forest officials.