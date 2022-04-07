Viral Video: A shocking video has captured the moment an angry elephant charged towards a government bus in Kerala and broke its windshield with its tusks. The incident happened on Wednesday evening when the KSRTC bus, which had 50 passengers on board, was on the way from Munnar to Udumalpet.Also Read - Viral Video: Lions Run Away Like Scared Cats As Elephants Charge at Them. Watch

In a video of the incident, the driver of the government bus stopped after he saw an elephant walking on the road. Moments later, the elephant charged towards the bus while the passengers inside started panicking. The wild elephant charges at the windshield, cracking it a bit, but the driver didn’t lose his cool. Thankfully, the elephant returned to the forest soon without causing further damage, leading the driver to ferry his passengers to safety.

The viral video has been shared by Supriya Sahu who is the Principal Secretary of Environment Climate Change & Forests of Tamil Nadu. She wrote, ”Don’t know who is the driver of this Government Bus but he is certainly Mr Cool. The way he handled the supervision check by Mr Elephant it was like bussiness as usual between them.”

Don't know who is the driver of this Government Bus but he is certainly Mr Cool 😎The way he handled the supervision check by Mr Elephant it was like bussiness as usual between them. 😊 video shared by K.Vijay #elephants #noconflict pic.twitter.com/WHxQStNv7K — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) April 6, 2022

As per local media reports, the elephant is fondly called Padayappa. The video has gone viral and people have lauded the bus driver for his quick thinking, sensitivity and presence of mind. Others raised concerns about increasing human-wildlife conflict.

“Driver has guts really! I wouldn’t have done this … scary!! But beautiful to watch!” a user tweeted. Another wrote, ”Looks like he just walked to say us that you are a tiny species so be careful. Look at him .. mighty divine.”

