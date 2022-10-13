Viral Video Today: The increasing population and deforestation are giving animals living in the wild a hard time. Many times, these animals wander into rural and urban areas both, looking for food. Meanwhile, people use the roads going through and near forests. One such video is going viral where an elephant that was crossing the road came across a rider just passing through.Also Read - Viral Video: Elephant Spotted Enjoying Panipuris At Roadside Stall in Assam, Internet Says 'What a Cutie' | Watch

The video was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda with the following caption: "Elephant barely managed to save herself from the lady driver." The clip has gone viral with over 61k views and 2,000 likes.

The video shows a woman driving a scooter and on the verge of hitting an elephant crossing the same small road. The woman perhaps didn't see the elephant who appeared out of the forest. The rider got perplexed and instead of stopping on seeing the elephant, she kept driving. This scared the elephant and she ran to save her life. The driver almost hit the animal with her scooter and even nearly fell while trying to dodge the running elephant.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF RIDER ALMOST HITTING ELEPHANT CROSSING ROAD HERE:

Elephant barely managed to save herself from the lady driver pic.twitter.com/UIN9J41tZK — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) October 13, 2022

Netizens were glad that the people and elephant were both okay but said that the woman should have been careful and waiting for the elephant to cross the road.