Viral Video Today: We all know what it's like to get an uncontrollable itch in your back and how could it feels when you finally scratch it. But the situation is complicated for elephants, who can't use a back scratcher or their hands to relieve the itch. So clearly, the elephant will find himself a tree or some other big object to scratch himself.

Unfortunately for this driver, this elephant chose his car to scratch his back and ended up damaging it pretty badly. In the video, the elephant first tries to climb the left side front wheel of the car. It later moves to the front and sits on the car's bonnet to scratch the back. However, the elephant still couldn't scratch his back probably so he almost stands on the car and in the process, breaks the bumper, which falls off the car as the driver finally manages to reverse the car.

The video was shared on Twitter by the page 'buitengebieden' which regularly shares funny animal videos. It has gone viral with over 2.4 million views and 48k likes. Netizens found the video hilarious and flooded the replies with funny comments. "I'm imagining explaining this to the insurance company," a user jokingly wrote. Another user commented, "How could anyone not believe that an elephant scratched it's butt on their car? Lol." "The elephant is using the car as a toilet paper," a third user joked.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF ELEPHANT DAMAGING CAR TO SCRATCH BACK HERE:

What do you do when you’re itchy and you’re an elephant? 😂 pic.twitter.com/fYUMYdlO5z — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) September 6, 2022

