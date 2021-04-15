A video of an elephant dancing while Bollywood song ‘Namo Namo Ji Shankara’ is being played in the background is making rounds on social media. The video was posted on social media platform Instagram by a page named Kerala Elephants and netizens are totally falling in love with the video. If you’re an avid social media user, you must have seen dance videos of many animals, but this video of the elephant named Lakshmi that is going viral will definitely make you smile. Also Read - Viral Video: Scuba Diver Gets Warm Hug from a Seal Under Water, Netizens Say, 'It's Pure Love'

In the short video clip, the jumbo can be seen shaking its head, trunk and tail to the tune of the Bollywood song from the movie Kedarnath which starred late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. As per the video posts caption, Lakshmi is a temple elephant from the Kodyadka temple in Karnataka. Also Read - WATCH: Social Distancing Norms Go for a Toss After Ugadi, Thousands Gather for 'Pidakal war' at Andhra's Kurnool

Watch the video here: Also Read - Viral Video: Doctors from Kerala's Medical College Dance to 'Let the Music Play' to Support Dancing Medicos Who Were Trolled Online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KERALA ELEPHANTS 🐘 (@kerala_elephants)

This viral video of the elephant dancing has won many hearts and netizens have dropped comments like, “Woww this elephant even dance better than me”, “Her name is Lakshmi and she is wonderful.” The video has garnered over 5K likes and views so far as the series of likes and comments of the people continued.