Viral News: Netizens are outraged over a video that is going viral where an elephant is doing a circus-like post while getting a bath. The video has been shared by Morissa Schwartz on Twitter with the following caption: "I didn't know elephants could do this". It has received over 373k views and more than 13k likes.

The video shows an elephant standing on his head, like he’s doing a headstand. Meanwhile, his owner is giving him a bath by hosing him down with water. However, many Twitter users claim that the animal has been trained to stand upside down while getting a bath. Also Read - Viral Video: Baby Elephant Teases Bird By Splashing Water, Gets Attacked In Return. Watch

“It’s not by choice — this is not a neat trick the elephant does just because it’s the result of a wild animal held in captivity and abused for human entertainment,” a user tweeted. “Circus elephants do it all the time,” a user commented. “No offense, but you can do just about anything when you’ve been trained at the end of a cattle prod,” another user wrote. Also Read - Viral Video: Elephant Slaps Girl in The Face When She Tries to Click Picture, Internet Says Ouch | Watch

Watch the viral video below:

I did not know 🐘 could do this…pic.twitter.com/Wf19oIB3Ud — Morissa Schwartz (Dr. Rissy) (@MorissaSchwartz) June 1, 2022

What do you think of the video?