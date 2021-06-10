Guwahati: In a bizarre incident, a wild elephant from Assam’s Guwahati was spotted eating a helmet, and a video of the same has gone widely viral on social media. It is being said that the elephant mistook the helmet for some kind of food and ate it. The incident occurred in the Satgaon army camp near Narangi in Guwahati and was likely shot by the owner of the bike who kept his helmet hanging to his bike’s handlebar. Also Read - Viral Video: Intelligent Elephant Uses Handpump to Drink Water Like Humans, People Call Him 'Atmanirbhar'

In the one-minute viral video clip, one can see that the elephant approached near the parked bike in the army camp and pulled out the helmet with its trunk. The onlookers were heard saying that the jumbo would likely be breaking the helmet, but what it did next left everyone surprised. Within seconds after the elephant pulled out the helmet, it put the helmet in its mouth and began eating it before walking away from the spot.

In the video, the owner of the helmet could be heard saying in the background, “Mera toh helmet he chala gaya, baba dedijiye helmet, abh kaise jaunga mai (I lost my helmet, please return my helmet. How will I go now?)”

As per reports, the wild elephants likely walked out of the nearby Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary and entered the army camp looking for food.