Viral Video: Everyone loves cute animal videos! Cute videos of puppies playing, kittens doing goofy things and elephants being adorable …they all melt the heart and make you smile. One such video doing the rounds on the internet is that of a happy elephant enjoying a relaxing mud bath. Also Read - Viral Video: Intelligent Elephant Uses Handpump to Drink Water Like Humans, People Call Him 'Atmanirbhar'

The video was shared by Oregon Zoo on Twitter, which shows the elephant enjoying its time while playing in the mud and splashing the muddy water with its legs. The delightful clip will leave you make you go aww and would make you feel like playing with the animal in the mud too.

Spa day,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip. Watch the adorable video here:

The video has gone viral and is making people smile. More than 36.4 K people have viewed the video so far and around 500 people have retweeted it. People are pouring love for the elephant with adorable comments and heart emojis.

One user wrote, ”Such beautiful & magnificent animals,” while another commented, ”Enjoying her mud bath and play…..adorable.”

Here are other reactions:

So, who is this adorable animal rolling in the mud? — Apocolypse Rising ⚖️🇺🇸🇲🇽🐅 (@bajabug) June 10, 2021

Enjoying her mud bath and play…..adorable — Carol Blaser (@BlaserCarol) June 10, 2021

A hood mud bath is said to help eliminate wrinkles, precious pachyderm!❤️ — Ellen Gordon Yager (@BostonDogLover) June 11, 2021

Such amazing animals. People don’t deserve elephants — SteveCMatt (@stevecmatt) June 12, 2021

