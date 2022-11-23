Elephant Family Enjoys Bath Time In Waterhole, IFS Officer Shares Adorable Viral Video

The clip shows four elephants including a baby elephant thronging the newly constructed artificial waterhole on a pleasant morning.

VIRAL VIDEO OF ELEPHANT FAMILY BATHING IN WATERHOLE

Viral Video Today: Elephants love pool bath and mud splashing in summers. They can often be seen swimming in lakes or rivers to cool off, frolic and splash in the water and then to cover themselves with thick luscious mud. They love to do so alone or with their favoured elephant groups.

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan recently shared a wholesome video on Twitter where a small group of elephants can be seen enjoying bath time like a family. “A good morning from elephant country. Family enjoying an artificial waterhole created by us,” he tweeted. The video has gone viral with more than 12,300 views and 1,100 likes.

The clip shows four elephants including a baby elephant thronging the newly constructed artificial waterhole on a pleasant morning. The adorable ele family could be seen drinking the waterhole and splashing water on themselves. Netizens absolutely loved the video and said it made their day. “So nice to see elephants free and happy in wild,” a user commented. “Lovely,” another user wrote.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF ELEPHANT FAMILY BATHING IN WATERHOLE HERE:

A good morning from elephant country. Family enjoying an artificial waterhole created by us. pic.twitter.com/vmbOS1hDrd — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) November 22, 2022

That looks so fun and relaxing!