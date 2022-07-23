Viral Video Today: Elephants love pool bath and mud splashing in summers. They can often be seen swimming in lakes or rivers to cool off, frolic and splash in the water and then to cover themselves with thick luscious mud. They love to do so alone or with their favoured elephant groups.Also Read - Viral Video: Adorable Baby Elephant Brothers Play On Road In The Middle of Night. Watch

IFS officer Saket Badola recently shared a wholesome video on Twitter where a herd of elephants can be seen enjoying bath time with their families. A new waterhole was recently constructed for elephants at Rajaji National Park in Uttarakhand. The clip showed elephants thronging the waterhole on a pleasant morning. The adorable ele family could be seen entering the water in groups. In the end, cute baby elephants could also be seen entering the waterhole for bath time with their parents. Also Read - Viral Video: Mommy Elephant Faints From Stress As Her Baby Falls in Drain. Watch

The video has gone viral with 16,100 views and 500 likes. Netizens absolutely loved the video and also appreciated the inspiring message given by the IFS officer. “Life is simple if we don’t complicate it,” he tweeted with the video. “Totally loopworthy #MustWatch. Thank you for sharing such an awesome, happy moment,” a user commented. “That is a happy herd of elephants,” another user wrote. Also Read - Viral Video: Elephant and Mahout Brave Through Swollen Ganga River in Bihar’s Vaishali. Watch

Watch the viral video below:

An Ele family having fun at a newly constructed waterhole in #RajajiTigerReserve. 🥰

Life is simple if we don’t complicate it. pic.twitter.com/VFDxQUWLOq — SAKET (@Saket_Badola) July 21, 2022

That looks so fun and relaxing!