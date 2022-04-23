Viral News: In an extremely rare event, an elephant gave birth to twin calves at the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka. Elephants usually only have one baby at a time. However, there are cases where elephants can have twins, but this only happens in one per cent of elephant births.Also Read - Viral Video: Baby Elephant Saved From Being Swept in Waterfall By Joint Efforts of His Herd. Watch

A heartwarming video is going viral on social media that shows the mommy elephant with her two newborn calves in the park. The little elephant twins could be seen struggling to get on their feet as their mother taught them how to walk, soon after their birth.

Watch the viral video below:

An elephant at Bandipur National Park, India gave birth to twin https://t.co/JfUKVY80NL event said to be extremely rare.🐘🐘😍 pic.twitter.com/8NdVg3gTvW — 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) April 21, 2022

Twin baby elephants saved from drowning moments after birth:

They say twins are double-trouble and sure enough, soon after their birth, the twins became a difficult task to manage for the park. The mama elephant gave birth to the twins by a crater filled with water and by the time forest officials responded to an alert from a safari driver, they were already neck-deep in the water.

According to The Weather Channel, forest officials decided to intervene after about an hour of helplessly watching the twins flounder and almost drown in water.

“We constituted two teams. One of them distracted the mother elephant and drew it away from the site while the other team helped the calves get out of the water,” said Ramesh Kumar, Director, Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

Forest Department officials jumped into the ditch and pulled the twins out of the water the mama elephant looked worried while standing on a rock.