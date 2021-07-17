An adorable video is going viral on social media where an elephant can be seen helping out another elephant who is blind. The video was posted on Instagram by Lek Chailert, the founder of Elephant Nature Park and the Save Elephant Foundation.Also Read - Elephants in Agra Shelter Beat The Heat in Jumbo-Sized Swimming Pools | See Pics

The video was recorded at Elephant Nature Park, an elephant rescue and rehabilitation center in Northern Thailand. In the video, a female elephant called Chana can be seen helping her nanny elephant called Ploy Thong who is both eyes blind. Chana can be seen slowly bringing Ploy Thong closer towards her till they reached the food where another elephant was munching on some fruits. Also Read - Viral Video: Elephant Drinks Water From Sprinkler As Another Waits For His Turn, Internet Loves It | Watch

In the Instagram post, Lek Chailert wrote: “Look how Chana leads Ploy Thong, her adopted nanny, who is both eyes blind, toward food. To see the way of the elephant to care for each other, every day I discover the beautiful side of the elephant, especially the way that they love and care for each other unconditionally, a lesson for us all !” Also Read - Video of Hungry Elephant Crashing Inside a Kitchen to Look for Food is Going Viral | WATCH

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lek Chailert (@lek_chailert)

The heartwarming video has received more than 12,000 views so far. Many Instagram users were in a awe of the way the elephants cared for each other calling them beautiful and sweet. Here are some of the comments from the post: