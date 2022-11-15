Viral Video: Elephant Interrupts Journalist’s Report, Makes Him Burst Into Laughter. Watch

While delivering his lines, the reporter couldn't help but break out into laughter when the elephant stuck its trunk in his face.

VIRAL VIDEO OF ELEPHANT PLAYING WITH REPORTER DURING HIS COVERAGE

Viral Video Today: Elephants are adorable, playful animals who are full of energy. They one of the most lovable and sociable creatures to walk this planet. So, when a journalist was working while covering a story about a wildlife trust that cares for orphaned elephants in Nairobi, Kenya, a playful jumbo decided to steal his spotlight.

The heartwarming video was shared on Instagram by the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, which is one of Africa’s oldest wildlife charities and a leading conservation organisation.

It shows a KBC reporter named Alvin Kaunda delivering his report on the orphaned elephants’ trust when an adorable female tusker named Kindani decided to photobomb him by playing with his face in the middle of his coverage. While delivering his lines, the reporter couldn’t help but break out into laughter when the elephant stuck its trunk in his face.

“Everyone wants to be the star! Kindani was so inspired by Alvin’s performance that she decided to steal her own moment in the spotlight. Props to @alvin.kaunda’s professionalism amidst a tangle of trunks,” the caption said. The reel has gone viral with over 588k views and 57k likes. Netizens absolutely loved the reporter’s sweet encounter with the elephant and found it hilarious.

LOL. That’s the cutest thing on the internet today!