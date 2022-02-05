While elephants are cute, loving and faithful animals, they can also be dangerous and territorial when they need to protect themselves. A video is going viral on social media where a wild elephant can be seen fighting a JCB machine. The video was uploaded on Instagram by ‘wild_animals_creation’ a day ago and has so far received over 1,100 likes.Also Read - Viral Video: TikToker Harasses Elephant, Chases Him With Car. Twitter is Outraged. Watch

In the video, a heavy-duty excavator and a wild elephant could be seen in an open field. The JCB machine with sharp teeth on its scooper can be seen pushing the elephant or trying to go into its territory. Then the elephant pushed the machine with all his strength by putting his face in the scooper. This moved the JCB a bit. Even though pushing the machine is dangerous for the elephant and it could seriously get injured, the elephant fought back with the excavator, which seems not to back off either. Also Read - Little Girl Drinks Milk From Elephant in Assam, Internet Loves The Heartwarming Video | Watch

Netizens were outraged on seeing the video and commented saying the elephant is not to be blamed as he is just protecting himself. While the story behind the fight is unclear, both sides were seen pushing each other. Also Read - Terrifying! Angry Elephant Flips Over Car With 4 People Inside It at Wildlife Nature Park | Watch

Watch the viral video below: