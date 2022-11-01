Viral Video Today: Rich or poor, smartphones have become an essential part of everyone’s lives. But social media apps like WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram have made addicted to their devices. An elephant’s mahout was recently seen using his phone and the curious jumbo couldn’t help but peak into the phone to see what the little human keeps staring at for hours.Also Read - Viral Video: Girl Rescues Baby Elephant Stuck In Muddy Ditch, It Makes An Adorable 'Thank You' Gesture | Watch

The adorable video was shared on Instagram by the page 'kerala_elephants' with the following caption: "The relationship and bond between an elephant and their mahout is unique and precious, when it is nurtured in the right way, when the relationship is nurtured in the ethical way, it is a relationship of respect and love, that soon turns into a deep bond."

The reel has gone viral with over 293k views and 38k likes. While the caretaker was sitting outside Tamil Nadu's Kumbakonam Kumbeswarar Temple, his elephant was standing behind him and looking into his mobile. The jumbo was trying his best to focus his huge eye on tiny screen of the phone. The duo looked super cute sharing the simple but sweet moment.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF ELEPHANT LOOKING INTO CARETAKER’S PHONE AT TAMIL NADU TEMPLE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kerala Elephants പൂരനായകൻ (@kerala_elephants)

Too cute to handle!