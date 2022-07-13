Viral Video Today: While many coastal states are bearing the brunt of monsoon fury, several parts of Bihar also witnessed a flood-like situation a few days ago due to the incessant heavy rains. During the rainy season, water levels in rivers in Bihar including the Ganges rise significantly, many times crossing the danger level, causing floods in nearby areas.Also Read - Viral Video: Mommy Elephant Protects Her Calf Against Heavy Rain, Twitter Hails a Mother's Love | Watch

Recently, a flood-like situation was also witnessed in RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's constituency Raghopur in Bihar's Vaishali district. The Ganga river was swollen and an elephant could be seen trying to cross the gushing waters of the river with a mahout on top of him.

A video going viral on social media shows the mahout trying to guide the elephant to safety as the animal is almost completely submerged in water, looking like its drowning. The heart-stopping visuals show the elephant and mahout braving through the gushing river by swimming for three kilometers to try and get to safety. In the end, the two could be seen reaching a corner of the river where people were standing. Both the elephant and the mahout were shifted to safety.

Watch the viral video below:

An Elephant and Mahaut braved the swollen river Ganga for 3 kilometers to save their lives in Raghopur of Vaishali district. उफनते पानी से हाथी और महावत की जंग, तस्वीरें बिहार के राघोपुर की हैं. #Bihar #flood #vaishali #elephant #ganga #Rescue pic.twitter.com/dLsIuipcOz — The Tall Indian (@BihariBaba1008) July 13, 2022

That looked so scary!