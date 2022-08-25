Viral Video Today: Elephants are giant adorable creatures that are often seen lovingly interacting with humans. Several videos have gone viral where elephants can be seen saving people’s lives or just enjoying interacting with them. One such video is going viral on social media where an elephant was seen playing with a little girl.Also Read - Viral Video: Mama Elephant Shows Baby Elephant How to Climb Down Slope, But He Fails Hilariously. Watch

The adorable video was shared on Instagram by the user 'cute_wild_tv' with the following caption: "Love love love love love you elephants". It has now gone viral with over 7.2 million views and 456k likes. In the clip, a girl can be seen standing in front of an elephant and its mahout. The girl then starts dancing in front of the elephant, moving her arms and legs from side to side happily.

Surprisingly, the elephant starts mimicking the girl by copying the same dancing steps but doing it with his ears. The elephant could be seen wiggling his ears and moving his head from side to side in a cute way. Netizens absolutely loved this moment and called it precious in the comments. "That was so awesome!!!," an Instagram user commented. "That's absolutely beautiful!," another user wrote. "So cute," a third user wrote.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by cute elephant pics (@cute_wild_tv)

Super cute, right?