Elephant Mom Almost Crushes Crocodile Who Tries To Get Her Calf: Watch

Mothers are fiercely protective and concerned about their children’s safety.

The mother launches a fierce attack on the reptile.

Viral Video: We all know that mothers are fiercely protective and concerned about their children’s safety and we have witnessed many occasions depicting the same.

Here is another video that shows an elephant calf in a puddle of muddy water enjoying a bath by lying and playing inside the pool while the mother is standing at the edge and splashing water on herself. Suddenly she notices something and enters the pool. It is a crocodile who was trying to charge at her baby. The mother launches a fierce attack on the reptile and it has to run away to save its life.

The video is shared on Twitter by Susanta Nanda @susantananda3 with the caption, “The extent to which elephants can go in protecting their calves is mind boggling. Here is a small incidence. The Crocodile had to surrender 👌”.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

The extent to which elephants can go in protecting their calves is mind boggling. Here is a small incidence. The Crocodile had to surrender 👌 pic.twitter.com/ntbmBtZm9F — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) April 14, 2023

This is yet another display of a mother’s love and care for her young one.

The video has received several comments. Sharing a few with you.

Uday Hardikar @uday1103: Incredible

محمد طارق🇮🇳 @emperor_mohd: The crocodile just got saved else would have all his inside coming out soon.

MP Chandran @MPChandran6:……perhaps ALL animal mothers will do the same………except some human mothers.

Simran Kakkar @SimranKakkar9: 🥰🥰❤️😘

Rabi Sahoo @RabiSahooPuri: Bechara Croc, chatni banjaata

Sengupta F @sseng22: That’s one great super Mom!👏👏👏👏👏👏 Thanks for sharing!

Santhana Krishnan @nsksanthanam: Even after the croc is gone, she is still searching the mud pool , in case any more are still there. Mother’s protective instinct in action.

D R Pattanaik @pattanaik0103: Whether the photographer knew about the presence of a Croc in this small water body. But with the speed at which the elephant reacted, it appeared that the mother elephant anticipated and was prepared for it.

Kalyan Patnaik @KalyanPattnaik: Amazing Capture. Mother’s love for her .

Ankan @Ankan_Biswas17: 🐊 Patli gulli se nikal leta hun

Gopinath Mukherjee @aamigopi: Mom’s Love 🥰

