Viral Video: A video has resurfaced on the internet showing an African elephant getting angry and smacking a girl right in the face with its trunk. Now, we all know elephants to be extremely social and friendly with humans, but in this instance, the jumbo got a little agitated as the girl tried to take a picture. The video shows a group of people standing outside an elephant enclosure, with some of them trying to touch its trunk and playing with it. The elephant seems really calm until a girl takes out her smartphone and clicks a picture of the elephant. Within seconds, the elephant turns aggressive and attacks the girl with its trunk. As the girl falls over, others try to pick her up. Meanwhile, the the elephant tries to pick up the phone with its trunk.Also Read - Viral Video: Thief Enters House to Steal, Gets Stuck on The Door Because.. | Watch

This video has been shared on Twitter by a handler named @cctv_idiots, with a caption that reads, ”Come a little closer!”

Watch the video here:

Narrating the incident, the girl told Fox News, “I felt like 10 people had punched me at once as I was catapulted backward and my phone flew forward to the ground. Yes, I had the wind knocked out of me, no it didn’t hurt, yes I’m okay, and yes I still love elephants!” Notably, the girl who hails from Pennsylvania was on a 12-day mission trip in Zambia with her high school, when the slapping incident happened.

The video has gone viral, and received mixed reactions, with some saying that the jumbo got irritated because of the smartphone. One user explained the reason for such behaviour and wrote, ”I read somewhere , sometimes animals shy away from cameras because they perceive them as guns and therefore may exhibit strange defensive behavior.” Another wrote, ”When you click photo without permission.”

See more reactions:

I read somewhere , sometimes animals shy away from cameras because they perceive them as guns and therefore may exhibit strange defensive behavior. — Jay (@Krishnalila12) May 23, 2022

He said NO PICTURES 🤣🤣 tf . Then he tried to take the phone 🤣 — Jada Marie (@u_luvJaji) May 23, 2022

Guessing that being flashed by people with phones has not been a pleasant experience — R (@RichardEnglish2) May 22, 2022

"I didn't give you consent to take my pic" 😂 https://t.co/hPNLaUKTCg — Bhavani Giddu (@bgiddu) May 23, 2022

What do you think?