Viral Video: It’s a known fact that elephants love eating bananas as it’s one of their favourite snacks. Animals such as elephants often try to procure their favourite fruits, even if it involves using the wrong means. When they are really craving for it, they can also steal and go to great lengths for it, if need be! In one such video going viral, a naughty elephant is seen snatching bananas from the hands of two youths and happily eating it. Also Read - Viral Video: Daughter Sings Bhojpuri Bhajan For Her Covid-Infected Mother to Cheer Her Up | Watch

The video shows 2 men, probably employees at a park reserve, sitting with bananas in their hands. Just when they were about to enjoy the banana after peeling it, the elephant hurriedly comes near them. First he snatches the banana from the first person’s hand through its trunk and gobbles it up, while he seem surprised. Next he tries to do the same with the second person, who in a playful manner, holds the banana in his mouth to tease the elephant. However, the elephant again snatches it from his mouth, satisfies his hunger and goes away. Also Read - Viral Video: Sleepy Cat Plays With Snake Thinking It's a Rope, What Happened Next | Watch

Watch the video here: Also Read - Viral Video: Boy Sitting on a Buffalo Sings Salman's 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' Song, Internet is Impressed | Watch

It’s not known when and where the video is from, but people are loving the cheekiness of the elephant. The video has gone viral, and many liked the playful nature between animals and humans.

Recently, another video of an elephant went viral, in which it is seen using a hand-pump with its trunk to drink water. Without requiring anybody’s help, the elephant draws water from the handpump, as three people watch in amazement. As the water comes out, the elephant drinks it through his trunk.