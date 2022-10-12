Guwahati: Call it golgappa, pani puri, or puchka, this savoury snack is one of the favourite street foods of India. Golgappa love reigns supreme in our nation and rightly so! And now, it seems that not just humans, animals also love this delectable street food. A video has gone viral showing an elephant enjoying golgappas at Tezpur in Assam. The delightful video shows the elephant standing beside a vendor just like a human and taking panipuris with its trunk. The vendor also enjoys feeding the jumbo as he prepares the snack and lovingly feeds it to him. Seeing the rare yet amazing scene, many people also gather around the stall to record videos.Also Read - Viral Video: Ghaziabad Man Pretends To Be Inspector, Gets Caught By Real Police. Here's What Happened

ELEPHANT ENJOYS PANI PURI: WATCH VIDEO

Social media users loved the video and were amused to see the elephant enjoying the snack. One user wrote, "Sukhi Puri bhi Dena usko," while another commented, "Why should humans have all the fun … Let me enjoy some panipuri." A third wrote, "India is a country where all animals, mouse to elephant, are loved and worshiped; a tiger can travel in a ferry with man, an elephant can eat Golgappe in the market, and rats drink milk in the temple. Love for nature and animals is an integral part of our culture."