Video: Elephant Attacks Woman; What Happens Next..?

Viral Video: An innocent elephant attacked a woman when she went too close to the wild animal. The video has gone viral on the internet. Watch it HERE.

Viral Video: It is said that you should never disturb any animal while it is eating, as that is the time when they can pose the most danger. This saying applies to every animal, including your pet dog and cat. Speaking about animals, elephants are one of the most calm and intelligent wild creatures. Despite possessing immense strength, they choose to remain calm and peaceful inside the forest, which is why elephants are known as gentle giants. However, if you mess with them or bother them, these tuskers or any animal will react. A similar incident has gone viral on the internet where a woman can be seen approaching an innocent elephant that was enjoying its meal.

In the footage, which was recorded by the woman’s friend, she can be seen going too close to the tusker while it was eating leaves. The innocent animal can be seen tensed as the woman approaches it to click a picture with it. finding the girl too close the elephant gets panicked and reacts by pushing her with its head, causing her to fall.

Watch The Viral Video Here

Girl tries to make friends with an elephant and finds out pic.twitter.com/DD5jGR6qjk — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) February 21, 2024



The video clip was share on X (formerly Twitter) by a handle named @nonastheticthings with the caption, “Girl tries to make friends with an elephant and finds out.”

The video was posted recently and since then, it has gone crazy viral and garnered over 23 million views. The post also prompted netizens to expressed their thoughts in the comment section.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

“Fortunate that the juvenile scared her away before that adult charged at her,” tweeted an X user.

“You know what I’m gonna do this morning? I’m gonna remove my protective headgear and approach a multi-ton creature in the wild,” added another.

“The entitlement of humans is always off the charts,” posted a third.

“At least that went better than the worst it could have possibly gone,” wrote a fourth.

Some commented that the animal is chained to a tree.

“I wonder how long it has been chained to the tree with 10ft of leash? This kind of tourism is tragic”.

