A rare incident was reported from Tamil Nadu where a herd of wild elephants destroyed a banana plantation but left just one tree untouched, that happened to have a bird's nest. The video left netizens stunned, who called the elephants nicer than humans.

The video was uploaded on YouTube by Thanthi TV on May 7. Within a day, the video has gained more than 4 lakh views.

The incident took place in Erode district's Sathyamangala town. According to the Thanthi TV report, five wild elephants entered the town after getting out of the Vilamundi forest.

The elephants then entered the garden of a man and damaged more than 300 of his banana trees. But when locals went to see the damage in the ravaged plot, they noticed something unusual. The elephants left just one tree unharmed, which had a bird’s nest on top with 4-5 little hatchlings in it.

Watch the viral video below:

Since it went viral the video has won a lot of hearts on the internet. Twitter users lauded the kindness and empathy of the elephants.

Here’s what the comments said:

The idea of empathy in animals❤️ — Nausheen Khan (@DrNausheenKhan) May 7, 2021

It is their land and their food. They won’t destroy their neighborhood. We are alians that’s the way we are eating lives on this planet. — santhosh kumar Athaluri (@santhosh2116) May 7, 2021

Sometimes I see elephants as good dons as depicted in movies ! — BJ (@bharadwajdaya) May 7, 2021

Where as human killing each-other for ones gain. — Kiniho NaGa (@KinihoSumi) May 7, 2021

Definitely more sensible than humans. . — Ghatothgacha (@ghatothgacha) May 7, 2021