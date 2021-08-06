Viral Video: Who doesn’t love animal videos? Cute videos of puppies playing, kittens doing goofy things and elephants being adorable …they all melt the heart and make you smile. One such video doing the rounds on the internet is that of elephants having a fun time playing and splashing in the mud.Also Read - Viral Video: Baby Elephant Peels & Eats Bhutta, People Say 'How Intelligent is Our Gannu' | Watch

On Wednesday, Sheldrick Wildlife Trust’s Twitter page shared a video of elephants enjoying a muddy ‘pool party.’ Notably, the Trust operates an orphan elephant rescue and wildlife rehabilitation program in Kenya. In the video, several elephants are chilling together while playing in the mud and rolling around in the muddy water. The delightful clip will leave you make you go aww and would make you feel like playing with the animals in the mud too.

Watch the video here:

Pool party – elephant style 🐘 pic.twitter.com/xRE8i3GEfm — Sheldrick Wildlife (@SheldrickTrust) August 4, 2021

The video has gone viral and is making people smile. More than 18.5 K people have viewed the video so far and more than 450 people have retweeted it. People are pouring love for the elephant with adorable comments and heart emojis. The

One user wrote, ”Having so much fun!!!!! How can anyone hurt them?, so beautiful.” Another wrote, ”I love the one little guy really laying in there and having a good time! I would join that pool party”.

See other reactions:

I love the big one in the center only dipping her toes in, but splashing her legs with her trunk. That reminds me of all the nice old ladies at the beach not wanting to get too wet. 😉 — Susan Sandals (@MomintheMix57) August 4, 2021

I love the one little guy really laying in there and having a good time! I would join that pool 🎈party! 🙂❤️🐘🎈 — IntelliWriter (@IntelliWriter) August 4, 2021

Wouldn't hesitate to join them! Looks like a blast 😍🐘 — Scott Maiwald (@scottmaiwald) August 4, 2021

That’s my kinda party! — belairguy (@belairguy) August 4, 2021

Adorable, right?