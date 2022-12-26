Viral Video: Adorable Elephants Teach New Year Lessons And They Are Priceless | WATCH

As many studies suggest, and also prove the pachyderm is capable of exhibiting and displaying a wide range of emotions, just like humans.

Viral Video: Elephant, the mere mention of the name brings alive a huge, bulky, and maybe an animal trying to knock off some tree or someone’s car. Whatever the presumptions about the largest mammal on the land, the truth is that these magnificent creatures are not only very intelligent but gentle too unless of course provoked. As many studies suggest, and also prove the pachyderm is capable of exhibiting and displaying a wide range of emotions, just like humans they live in a close-knit family called pride. It wouldn’t be an overstatement to say that we can learn a lot from our friends with trunks.

Supriya Sahu, an IAS officer quite often shares some spectacular wildlife videos and this time she seems to convey the same message about elephants as she shared two loveable videos on her Twitter handle. Along with the videos, she has posted a cute, profound message which is aimed at welcoming the New Year 2023. IAS Sahu has tried to intertwine life lessons from elephants and listed points that are worth pondering.

Her video reads, “New Year lessons to learn from elephants: 1. Heavyweight but do not throw weight around, 2. Intelligent but no show-off, 3. Powerful but restrained until provoked, 4. Roll in the mud, take long baths, 5. Eat your heart out but take long walks @ParveenKaswan do add more #NewYearlessons”.

WATCH THE VIDEOS HERE

The first video shows two elephants munching on leaves from trees while the second video shows three jumbos having a good meal. As IAS Sahu tagged @ParveenKaswan, he replied with a picture of an elephant herd and captioned it “Family is first and foremost. #NewYearsLessons.”

And without any surprises, these posts have gone viral and have drawn a response from the netizens.