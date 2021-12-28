Viral Video: Everyone loves animal videos! Cute videos of puppies playing, kittens doing goofy things and elephants being adorable–they all melt the heart and make you smile. One such video doing the rounds on the internet is that of a group of elephants playing in the snow.Also Read - Viral Video: Elephants Reunite With Caretaker After 14 Months, Video Makes People Emotional | Watch

The video which was shot at the Moscow zoo, shows a group of elephants having fun while playing and sliding in the snow. While adult elephants throw around snow with their trunks, a baby elephant was seen sliding on snow like a pachyderm rolls in the mud. The delightful clip will leave you make you go aww and would make you feel like playing with them in the snow too. The video was shared by Reuters.

Watch the video here:

WATCH: Elephants at the Moscow Zoo enjoy playing in the snow 🐘 pic.twitter.com/5kCpxvFwLW — Reuters (@Reuters) December 27, 2021

The video has gone viral and is making people smile. People poured love for the elephants with adorable comments and heart emojis, while others expressed concerns about keeping them in captivity.

Oh to be a baby elephant in snow. https://t.co/0aSBa74Rok — Fatima Ayub (@thecynicist) December 27, 2021

If you're having a bad day https://t.co/Naf1rLIcsk — Reclaim Humanity (@anusha_srini) December 27, 2021

Sad and infuriating. FREE THEM ALL! Sanctuary for captive animals!@ElephantsTN @GlobalElephants — ʀᴏᴍᴇᴏ ʙʀᴀᴠᴏ ™️ (@Ron_B_M) December 27, 2021

Russia has only 11 elephants, out of which four live in the Moscow zoo.