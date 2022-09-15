Viral Video: A heartwarming video is going viral showing two female elephants being rescued after being stuck in mud for two days. The incident happened in Kenya when two the two elephants, who has ventured out to find water, got stuck in the mud near a watering hole. They were trapped there for two days until the rescuers found them. Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shared the video on Instagram showing the entire rescue process.Also Read - Viral Video: Dadaji Scares Pet Dog Through Window, Leaves Him Screaming. Netizens Can't Stop Laughing

The video was captioned as, “For these two females, a simple drink turned into a death trap. It is an all-too-common situation during a drought: In their quest for water, elephants venture into drying dams and become stuck in the mud. Confronted with slick floors and sticky terrain, they are unable to propel themselves to standing. Without help, it becomes a lethal situation. These elephants had been stuck for at least two days before they were discovered. But this story has a happy ending: In a joint operation with KWS and Wildlife Works, we were able to free them both. ”

ELEPHANT RESCUED AFTER BEING STUCK IN MUD: WATCH VIDEO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust (@sheldricktrust)

Netizens hailed the efforts and hard wok of the rescuers. One user wrote, “I am so thankful for the work you do. You are angels on earth!” Another commented, “Brings tears to my eyes, thank you. A third wrote, “dedication and persistance. Dont give up when everybody else thinks it is over…I know the feeling you get after everything has worked out fine and the animal you saved gives you that special look…I hope and wish it will always be like that, with every animal you find in a difficult situation…never give up.”

For more such viral videos and trending news stories, stay tuned to India.com/Viral.