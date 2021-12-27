Viral Video: Elephants are exceptionally intelligent animals, capable of experiencing and understanding a wide range of emotions. One such heartwarming video depicting the special bond between animals and humans has gone viral on the internet, making people emotional. The video shows a herd of elephants coming back and greeting their caretaker at a sanctuary in Thailand.Also Read - Viral Video: Ever Seen Elephants Kissing Each Other? This Super Sweet Video Will Make You Go Aww | Watch

The video shared by Twitter user Buitengebieden shows the herd of elephants walking towards their caretaker. In the video, the man, identified as Derek Thompson, can be seen standing in a shallow water body as the elephants approach him. The elephants greet and embrace Thompson with their trunks and he pats them.

“Elephants reunite with their caretaker after 14 months,” read the caption.

Watch the video here:

Elephants reunite with their caretaker after 14 months.. Sound on pic.twitter.com/wSlnqyuTca — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) December 23, 2021

The incident happened at the Elephant Nature Park in Thailand, where elephants are rescued from abusive elephant tourism and rehabilitated with plenty of space to roam. Needless to say, the sweet gesture of the elephants has made people emotional.

One user said, ”Love is the universal emotion. When we finally learn how animals really feel and think, we will drop to our knees in shame on how we treated them.” Another said, ”Gods most beautiful majestic creatures. I have loved elephants since I was a kid, and I tear up every time I see a video. They just shake me to my soul, they are my peace…

See more reactions here:

Elephants are so filled with love. 🧡🧡🧡 https://t.co/SbYX7ilBOH — Stacy Herbert 🇸🇻 (@stacyherbert) December 24, 2021

And yet we perpetuate such cruelty and unfairness on this sentient and dignified life. But what can be done for them in a world where humans seriously think there should be 10bn of their kind! https://t.co/zpKWD2KrxG — guy seaborn (@GuySeaborn) December 25, 2021

I went to the Elephant Nature Park in Thailand some 5 years ago now. Still one of the most beautiful experiences. Elephants really are amazing ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TwBbRi536Q — Jannik (@Jannik_L) December 24, 2021

I have the most intense feeling about elephants. Maybe they are superior in intelligence to humans. Just askin. Elephants inspire awe like nobody else on earth. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — (((Blue Dilly Gal))) (@bluedillygal) December 23, 2021

Gods most beautiful majestic creatures. I have loved elephants since I was a kid, and I tear up every time I see a video. They just shake me to my soul, they are my peace… — hollywould_of_ohio (@HollyWouldOfOh) December 23, 2021

That’s so cool how they surround him, no doubt as protection. — NHCowboy (@nhcowboy) December 23, 2021

What a beautiful moment!