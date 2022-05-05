Viral Video: With India reeling under severe heatwave, people are coming up with all sorts of precautions to protect themselves. Just like us, animals too are trying to beat the heat in their own way. One such video has gone viral showing a group of elephants taking a mud bath to keep themselves cool in this scorching summer.Also Read - Viral Video: 4-Year-Old Girl From Nepal Lip Syncs to Yeh Parda Hatado With the Cutest Expressions Ever. Watch

In the video, a large group of elephants are seen gathered near a small pond. All of them including the adult and young ones are covered in mud and are seen flapping their ears to cool their bodies. The younger ones seem to be having the most fun as they are rolling, splashing and lying down in the muddy water. The delightful clip will leave you make you go aww and would make you feel like playing with the animals in the mud too.

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan posted the video on his official Twitter handle. “Some fun. This is how they are killing the heat!!” The video has been captured from Rasgovindpur Forest Range, Baripada Division, Mayurbhanj, Odisha.

Watch the video here:

Some fun. This is how they are killing the heat !! pic.twitter.com/rcChYfWChy — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 2, 2022

In another tweet, he explained that the act is known as wallowing. He wrote, ”This is called as wallowing. Elephants love to do that. It keeps them cool. Elephants don’t have sweat glands but have high volume to surface area ratio and hence heat is generated. So heat dissipation in this manner or by flapping their ears is very important.

This is called as wallowing. Elephants love to do that. It keeps them cool. Elephants don’t have sweat glands but have high volume to surface area ratio and hence heat is generated. So heat dissipation in this manner or by flapping their ears is very important. — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 2, 2022

The video has gone viral and people are pouring love for the elephants with adorable comments and heart emojis. One user wrote, ”Sight to behold !! What an honor and privilege to watch these gentle beings in their natural environment.. it’s so important for us to ensure their wellbeing.” Another commented, ”Thanks for sharing this. What amazing sight !”

See more reactions:

Sight to behold !! What an honor and privilege to watch these gentle beings in their natural environment.. it’s so important for us to ensure their wellbeing. — A Singh (@CalifPoppy20) May 2, 2022

Such fun !😍😍👌👌 — Atul Mohan (@atulMbhatnagar) May 3, 2022

Thanks for sharing this. What amazing sight ! — Ayush Biyani (@biyanicz) May 3, 2022

The small elephant 🐘 are so so cute. Melts the heart to watch them wallowing and having fun. https://t.co/QNq0Fc98EL — Damayanti Ganguly (@IndiaDamayanti) May 3, 2022

What do you think?