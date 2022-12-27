Viral Video: Elevator Carrying Patient on Stretcher Drops Down | Watch

The post doesn’t give details like when and where the incident occurred. Several people on Twitter have posted comments about the scary incident captured in the video.

Video shows elevator carrying patient dropping down.(Twitter/@BornAKang)

Viral Video: A horrific video is doing rounds on social media depicting a patient falling down in an elevator after it malfunctions. In a video shared by Twitter user Lance, a doctor can be seen escorting a patient on a stretcher inside an the elevator.

As the clip progresses, the patient can be seen dropping inside the moving elevator. The CCTV inside the elevator also shows the patient falling off the stretcher.

WATCH VIDEO

Damn this some greys anatomy type stuff pic.twitter.com/gINGsGTTOU — Lance🇱🇨 (@BornAKang) December 26, 2022

