Does billionaire Elon Musk have a 'bachpan main bichhda hua bhai' (long lost brother) who happens to be Chinese? What's making netizens believe so is a man who is going viral for being the spitting image of Elon Musk.

A video posted on the Chinese version of TikTok called 'Douyin' showed an Asian man who Internet believes is the doppelganger of the Tesla CEO. The viral video shows the man standing to a black car and looking into the camera.

The video and screengrabs from it are going viral on various social media platforms. A Twitter user shared the video saying, "Is this the missing twin brother or body double of @elonmusk found in China?" This video has been received over 271K views and 6,500 likes.

Is this the missing twin brother or body double of @elonmusk found in China? 😂 pic.twitter.com/UDsKySKnPi — Ray4Tesla⚡️🚘☀️🔋 (@ray4tesla) December 4, 2021

The man’s uncanny resemblance to Elon Musk is the reason behind this buzz. However, a user said the video could be a deepfake, as in a sophisticated technology that allows users to put a face on someone else’s body in an impressive way.

As we don’t know the man’s identity, it cannot be proven whether it’s his real face.

Some users jokingly commented calling the man ‘Yi Long Musk’.

Many other Twitter users also debated if the video is a deepfake. “Best deepfake ever!” wrote a Twitter user. “Sweet dude,” posted another. “Looks like deepfake,” commented a third. “They look same,” expressed a fourth. “Deep fake. You can see his face morph out and back in for a second,” claimed a fourth.

Elon Musk reacted to the side-by-side comparison of him and his doppelganger saying, “Maybe I’m partly Chinese!”