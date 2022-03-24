Tesla has opened its first European factory on the outskirts of Berlin in an effort to challenge German automakers on their home turf. The company says its new “Gigafactory” will employ 12,000 people and produce 500,000 vehicles a year once it’s fully up and running. Initial production will focus on Tesla’s Model Y compact sport utility vehicle.Also Read - Official Twitter Account Of Statistics Ministry Restored After Being Briefly Hacked, Name Changed To Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, performed an impromptu dance for fans at the opening ceremony in Gruenheide, southeast of the German capital, as the first cars rolled out of the factory for delivery. During the handing over ceremony, Elon Musk could be seen busting out some dance moves. Also Read - Elon Musk Changes Twitter Name After Being Mocked For His Putin Combat Tweets

Elon Musk dancing at the opening of the new #gigafactory just outside Berlin, where he was handing the first Tesla Model Y vehicles to their owners #GigaBerlin pic.twitter.com/mxcO8RYs6T — Daniel Orton (@MisterOrton) March 22, 2022

Also Read - Elon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin To A 'Single Combat' With Ukraine At Stake

After the event Elon Musk tweeted saying, “Danke Deutschland!” or Thank you, Germany.

This is not the first time Musk has shown off dancing skills. The last time Elon Musk shook a leg was when he was delivering the first Tesla built at the Gigafactory in Shanghai, China. That was back in January 2020. Musk’s happy feet surprised viewers both times and it instantly went viral.

Here’s Elon Musk dance video from Shanghai, China: