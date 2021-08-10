Dubai: UAE airline Emirates’ latest commercial that features a cabin staff member in full uniform standing atop the Burj Khalifa’s tallest point at 828 metres, has taken the internet by storm. Following this, there were huge speculations about whether the video was real or fake? And, turns out the video is real and was shot without any green screens and how a single drone was used to capture the entire sequence footage.Also Read - International Flights: Rapid PCR Test Facility Set up at IGI Airport in Delhi, Especially for UAE Travellers

The viral commercial video shows a woman dressed as Emirates' flight attendant shuffling placards with different messages about the services of the airline. After she shows the last placard, the camera zooms out and she is seen standing on top of the Burj Khalifa. And, after the dramatic visuals of the video awed netizens, many started questioning whether it is fake and done with special effects.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Soon after, the Dubai-based carrier Emirates released the behind-the-scenes footage of the viral ad atop the world’s tallest building. Taking to its official social media handles, Emirate posted, “Real or fake? A lot of you have asked this question and we’re here to answer it. Here’s how we made it to the top of the world’s tallest building, the @BurjKhalifa.”

WATCH THE BEHIND THE SCENES VIDEO HERE:

The 30-second clip opens with a close-up of the cabin crew holding up message boards in a nod to the famous scene in the 2003 cult hit “Love Actually”. As the camera pans out, audiences soon find that the crew, with her iconic red Emirates hat and uniform, is actually standing at the very top of the Burj Khalifa by Emaar, giving audiences a panoramic view of Dubai’s skyline.

She joins only a handful of individuals who have had the privilege to stand at the pinnacle of the world’s tallest building – including Tom Cruise and the Crown Prince of Dubai, H.H Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

“We always look to challenge the norm and push boundaries at Emirates. We do it every day through our innovative services, our best in class product and of course through our advertising. The calm and confidence of the cabin crew you see in the ad is an embodiment of our frontline team, serving travellers and ensuring their safety. We’re proud to be among a privileged few who have been allowed to film at the top of the Burj Khalifa by Emaar; and even prouder that we get to showcase our beautiful city, Dubai,” said Sir Tim Clark, President Emirates Airline.

Emirates has also issued a statement on how they chose ‘Safety first’ while shooting the viral video ad. The company said, “The ad was filmed without any green screen or special effects and was the result of rigorous planning, training, testing and a strict safety protocol. At the pinnacle of the building, the main protagonist had a reduced circumference space of only 1.2 metres at 828 metres high to pull off the stunt. A casting call was put out to Emirates’ very own cabin crew team and while there were some willing and capable candidates, a professional skydiving instructor was cast to ensure the highest levels of safety.”

“Throughout filming and in preparation of the shoot, safety remained the main priority. A custom platform with an attached pole was built at the top for the protagonist to stand on. She was attached to the pole as well as two other different points directly to the pinnacle, through a hidden harness under the Emirates uniform,” it added.

It stated, “Filming started at sunrise to catch the golden hour light and the team, including the main star of the ad, began their ascent to the pinnacle before sunrise. The climb took 1 hour and 15 mins from level 160 of the Burj Khalifa by Emaar and the team had to scale several tiers and ladders inside a tube to reach the top. The team was at the pinnacle for around 5 hours with the stunt woman, wearing a safety harness under the Emirates uniform secured to a custom-made platform that was attached directly to the pinnacle. A single drone was used to capture the footage in a continuous take to film the complete sequence.”



Emirates statement further read, “At 828 metres above ground this marks one of the highest ads ever filmed and was conceptualised and directed by Emirates’ in-house brand team with the help of Prime Productions AMG, based in Dubai. The ad will be adapted for several markets across the Emirates network, incorporating relevant messages for different audiences. The first TV campaign will run in the UK.”